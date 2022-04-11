More changes in MiLB: Bigger bases at the Wolff

SAN ANTONIO – As baseball fans in San Antonio prepare to welcome the Missions back for their home opener on Tuesday, there will be additional changes on the field you may not notice at first.

Yes, the Missions ballclub replaced the padding on the infield walls. And yes, fans will definitely notice a new, state-of-the-art video scoreboard in right field.

What you may not notice from a distance is the increase size of the first, second and third bases.

Minor League Baseball made this change at the Triple-A and Arizona Fall League in 2021. The change of bases from 15 inches square to 18 inches square is thought to help reduce injuries when players step and slide to their bases. The idea is also thought to increase scoring.

The Missions will hold their home opener on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Nelson Wolff Stadium against the Frisco RoughRiders. Tuesday will mark the team’s first Two Dollar Tuesday with parking, outfield tickets, domestic draft beer, sausage wraps and pizza slices priced at two dollars each.

Greg Simmons will be live at the Wolff at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the home opener preview.

The Missions are returning home after winning two of their three games against the Corpus Christi Hooks after dropping their season opener on Friday. San Antonio scored 16 runs on 20 hits Sunday afternoon while recording a franchise record 12 walks against the Hooks.

