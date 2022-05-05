UTSA running back Sincere McCormick joins Raiders as undrafted free agent

UTSA's Sincere McCormick (3) attempts to evade UNLV's Bryce Jackson, right, Jacoby Windmon, left, and Cameron Oliver during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – Sincere McCormick is the most prolific running back in UTSA football history, and now he’s a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. UTSA football broke the news on Twitter that McCormick will join the AFC West squad as an undrafted free agent.

Following the draft, McCormick received an invitation to attend the Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp, but signing with the Raiders is a much better deal. A rookie camp invite is essentially a nonsalaried tryout, and the odds of making the cut are stacked against the player. Undrafted free agent signees receive a contract and stand a much better chance to make it to training camp and the preseason with a shot to make the final 53-man roster.

The Judson High School product tweeted he’s thankful for this opportunity.

I can’t tell you how happy I am right now. God always has a plan, and you have to let him write it out. I’m thankful for this opportunity and watch me run with it. I want to thank everyone from my family, friends, and coach for believe in me. #UTSA #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/ITj9akTcoF — Sincere McCormick (@yoboisin) May 4, 2022

McCormick set UTSA records last season with 1,479 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 298 carries.

His addition comes after the Raiders drafted Georgia running back Zamir White in round four and UCLA back Brittian Brown in round seven. The Raiders currently have seven running backs and three fullbacks on the roster.

The Raiders rookie minicamp is set to run from May 13-15 at their training center in Henderson, Nevada.