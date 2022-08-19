‘Letting the kids be kids’: San Antonio FC players host free kids soccer clinic in Uvalde

As a way to give back to a neighboring community, San Antonio FC players hosted a free kids soccer clinic in Uvalde ahead of school starting back up.

As part of helping the city of Uvalde in its healing process, Spurs Sports and Entertainment and San Antonio FC held a free clinic Thursday for the Uvalde youth soccer league.

San Antonio FC players and staff made the 90-mile trek to Uvalde to conduct the clinic for about 250 young athletes.

“It was good to get them out here and kinda get back in the zone, you know, back to normal. Getting that support from everybody outside of Uvalde is really good,” one parent said.

The clinic took place at Honey Bowl Stadium in Uvalde.

San Antonio FC players and staff spend time with young athletes in Uvalde at a free soccer clinic on Aug. 18, 2022. (San Antonio FC)

Multiple players told KSAT 12 it was “an honor” and a “blessing” to be there.

“For us it’s about letting the kids be kids, that’s it,” said Jordan Farr, the starting goalkeeper. “It’s all about letting them be who they are, letting them feel free, letting them feel secure. It’s an absolute honor to even be out here with them.”

Farr said some of the kids are timid but most were “super excited.”

San Antonio FC players and staff spend time with young athletes in Uvalde at a free soccer clinic on Aug. 18, 2022. (San Antonio FC)

Justin Dhillon, a starting forward, said he and some colleagues at the Spurs and San Antonio FC came up with the idea after hearing the soccer season was starting soon.

“I don’t think any of us can imagine what any of them have been through, but if there’s anything we could do to just show a little bit of positivity and impact any way we can as soon as possible,” Dhillon said. “... Soccer is a beautiful game that brings people together, brings a lot of joy for communities, countries, families. So if we can any bit of light in any of these kids lives, that’s where we wanna be.”

Dhillon said the kids were very energetic and, in his part of the clinic, he practiced goal celebrations with the kids.

“Everyone’s got some pretty awesome dance moves,” he said.

In other team news, San Antonio FC earlier this week announced the loan signing of Cristian Parano, a creative midfielder from Argentina who formerly played with the team and was named the USL Young Player of the Year in 2019. That season, Parano notched seven goals and six assists.

