MONDAY HUDDLE: Will TCU’s dream season be derailed by in-state opponents?

TCU wide receiver Savion Williams (18) catches a pass as West Virginia cornerback Wesley McCormick (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

TCU continues to remain unbeaten with in-state foes in way

The latest college football rankings once again show only one state team that is in the top-25, and that is No. 7 TCU following a 41-31 win at West Virginia.

When the first College Football Playoff rankings are released on Tuesday, the Horned Frogs will also be the only state team with a chance to make that group of four at season’s end.

Over the next three weeks, we’ll find out if other in-state teams end up ruining the playoff chances of the team, that, at the moment, is carrying the state’s banner on the college football scene.

TCU will begin a three-game stretch against in-state schools when it hosts Texas Tech, and then has consecutive road games at Texas and Baylor.

In order to get a shot at Big 12 and national titles, TCU will first have to essentially win a state title.

Henry gashes Texans yet again

It’s not often a team in the NFL throws for 40 yards in a game and wins without much stress, but that happened to Tennessee against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The biggest reason the Titans did so was because of running back Derrick Henry, who salivates at the thought of playing the Texans.

For the fourth straight game against Houston, Henry rushed for more than 200 yards in a 17-10 Tennessee win.

Houston only collected 161 yards of total offense also, only making the final score look respectable with a meaningless touchdown late.

Division II program continuing best ever season

There’s a nice story that has developed in San Angelo, where Angelo State has climbed to No. 2 in the national Division II poll with two games left in the regular season.

The Rams are 9-0 heading into their home finale against Central Washington on Saturday, and last year advanced to the quarterfinals in what was only their third playoff appearance since 1997.

This year, Angelo State has taken it to another level and is looking for more come playoff time.