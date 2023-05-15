Scholar Athlete: Norberto Solis, Holmes High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Norberto Solis from Holmes High School.

Norberto is a four-year member of the varsity soccer team. He was named Goalkeeper of the Year for NISD as a senior. He was named First-Team All-District and Academic All-District. He’s a four-year member of the AVID Program and performs community service through Communities in Schools. Norberto maintains a 3.7 GPA and is ranked in the top 29% of his class. He plans to attend St. Phillip’s College and study in the Welding Program.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“The memory that will always stay with me will be when we were named champions of the Edgewood Tournament in 2023. We worked hard in all of those games, coach gave us everything we needed to win. The memory that I will never forget was being named Goalkeeper of the Year for the first time in Holmes High School history and being named MVP for the soccer team.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Always pursue your dreams, never give up on them. Don’t forget all those who helped you get to where you are, never forget to give back.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to attend St. Phillip’s College to pursue my welding career and start my own business. Welding has always caught my attention and I want to open a school to teach people how to own their own business.”

