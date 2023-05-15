75º

Scholar Athlete: Norberto Solis, Holmes High School

KSAT 12 Sports and Christus Children’s shine spotlight on local senior student athlete.

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Meet Instant Replay's newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Norberto Solis from Holmes High School.

Norberto is a four-year member of the varsity soccer team. He was named Goalkeeper of the Year for NISD as a senior. He was named First-Team All-District and Academic All-District. He’s a four-year member of the AVID Program and performs community service through Communities in Schools. Norberto maintains a 3.7 GPA and is ranked in the top 29% of his class. He plans to attend St. Phillip’s College and study in the Welding Program.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“The memory that will always stay with me will be when we were named champions of the Edgewood Tournament in 2023. We worked hard in all of those games, coach gave us everything we needed to win. The memory that I will never forget was being named Goalkeeper of the Year for the first time in Holmes High School history and being named MVP for the soccer team.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Always pursue your dreams, never give up on them. Don’t forget all those who helped you get to where you are, never forget to give back.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to attend St. Phillip’s College to pursue my welding career and start my own business. Welding has always caught my attention and I want to open a school to teach people how to own their own business.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com

About the Authors:

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

