MONDAY HUDDLE: Is Jimbo Fisher fighting for his job at Texas A&M as SEC play begins?

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher confers with head line judge Chad Green, left, and referee Ken Williamson during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 23-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Aggies begin critical stretch in Fisher’s tenure

It might be only September, but it might not be too much hyperbole that this week will start arguably the most important stretch of Jimbo Fisher’s six-year coaching tenure at Texas A&M.

The Aggies are 2-1 going into Saturday’s home game against 3-0 Auburn. The two wins came against teams they were supposed to beat (New Mexico, Louisiana-Monroe), while the Aggies didn’t step up in their lone challenge of the season (a 48-33 loss at Miami) so far.

Coming off a 5-7 season, Texas A&M starts SEC play knowing that if there are more losses, then the vultures will really start to circle around Fisher and the program.

In fact, they might already be circling.

The story of the college football season so far has been Deion Sanders leading Colorado to a 3-0 start, and there’s already been chatter about what Sanders would look like in College Station should Fisher stumble and a coaching search starts.

It’s way too premature to talk about Sanders as a potential candidate, but one thing is clear. If the Aggies don’t get off to a good start in league play in the next three games against Auburn (home), Arkansas (neutral site) and Alabama (home), Fisher’s seat is going to get boiling hot.

C.J. Stroud a bright spot for Texans to start season

It hasn’t been so far, so good this year for the Texans, who are off to an 0-2 start. But the silver lining is that rookie C.J. Stroud has shown he might be the franchise quarterback Houston has been seeking.

Through two games and playing behind a patchwork offensive line, Stroud has completed 58-of-91 passes (63.7 %) for 626 yards.

Originally questionable for Sunday’s game against Indianapolis with a shoulder injury, Stroud threw for 384 yards and his first two career touchdowns.

Texas survives letdown game

Fans of the Texas Longhorns had to be sweating hard on Saturday night, and not due to any fall heat.

Following an impressive win at Alabama the week prior, the Longhorns had a predictable letdown at home against Wyoming, although nobody could’ve predicted this type of letdown.

The game was tied at 10-10 going into the fourth quarter, but the Longhorns quashed any thoughts of an upset by scoring three touchdowns in a span of 6:14 to start the fourth quarter and pull away for a 31-10 win.

Now 3-0 for the first time since 2012, the Longhorns will next play at Baylor on Saturday.