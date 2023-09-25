Scholar Athlete: Duncan Cook, Holy Cross High School

Meet Instant Replay's latest Scholar Athlete of the Week! Check out IR live every Sunday at 11pm on KSAT 12 to see who will be awarded next!

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Duncan Cook of Holy Cross High School.

Duncan is the captain of the varsity soccer, cross country, bowling and robotics teams. Duncan is a member of the National Honor Society and is a Moreau Scholar. He performs community service at the Lampasas County Museum, Haven for Hope and the San Antonio Food Bank. Duncan maintains a 4.23 GPA and is ranked first in his class. Duncan plans to attend Rice University and major in Chemical Engineering.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“It’s been pretty amazing. I’m not originally from San Antonio, I moved here and started high school and met some really great people. I’ve enjoyed my time here at Holy Cross.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Do your homework first. That’s the first thing you do when you come home. That really helps me. That’s my priority. I also make a list and make sure to stick with it.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to attend Rice University and major in Chemical Engineering. I’m really interested in chemistry, I enjoy math and I’ve always wanted to create something. It’s nice to do something different and to be innovating in that field would be amazing.”

