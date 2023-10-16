Finley and Hobert connect on pair of 4th-quarter TDs to lift Texas State over Louisiana-Monroe 21-20

Louisiana Monroe defensive end Kenard Snyder tackles Texas State running back Ismail Mahdi (21) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in San Marcos Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – TJ Finley threw a pair of touchdown passes to Joey Hobert late in the game to rally Texas State to a 21-20 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night.

Ja'Terious Evans picked off a Finley pass and returned the ball 28 yards into the end zone that stretched UL Monroe's lead to 20-9 with 8:57 to play in the game. Finley's 11-yard touchdown pass to Hobert pulled Texas State to 20-15 with 4:16 left. The duo connected again for a 22-yard touchdown that capped an 11-play, 76-yard drive with 41 seconds left.

Finley finished 24-of-46 passing for 222 yards and Hobert made 10 catches for 110. Donerio Davenport added 94 yards rushing on 15 carries for Texas State (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Mason Shipley made field goals from 29, 34 and 47 yards, each in the first half.

Jiya Wright threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Woullard in the first quarter for UL Monroe (2-4, 0-3).

