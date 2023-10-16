53º
Finley and Hobert connect on pair of 4th-quarter TDs to lift Texas State over Louisiana-Monroe 21-20

Associated Press

Louisiana Monroe defensive end Kenard Snyder tackles Texas State running back Ismail Mahdi (21) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in San Marcos Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman) (Stephen Spillman, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – TJ Finley threw a pair of touchdown passes to Joey Hobert late in the game to rally Texas State to a 21-20 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night.

Ja'Terious Evans picked off a Finley pass and returned the ball 28 yards into the end zone that stretched UL Monroe's lead to 20-9 with 8:57 to play in the game. Finley's 11-yard touchdown pass to Hobert pulled Texas State to 20-15 with 4:16 left. The duo connected again for a 22-yard touchdown that capped an 11-play, 76-yard drive with 41 seconds left.

Finley finished 24-of-46 passing for 222 yards and Hobert made 10 catches for 110. Donerio Davenport added 94 yards rushing on 15 carries for Texas State (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Mason Shipley made field goals from 29, 34 and 47 yards, each in the first half.

Jiya Wright threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Woullard in the first quarter for UL Monroe (2-4, 0-3).

