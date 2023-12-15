4 San Antonio Spurs game watch parties planned at The Rock at La Cantera for 2023-24 season

The San Antonio Spurs and Frost held a ribbon cutting and basketball skills clinic to kick off the official opening of the Frost Plaza outside the Victory Center Performance Center.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are inviting fans to the newly opened Frost Plaza at The Rock at La Cantera for four fan fest watch parties.

The parties will be held outside on the plaza, complete with a 40-foot screen, interactive games, giveaways and raffles.

The fan fest watch party schedule includes:

Saturday, Dec. 23: Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks. Fan fest will start at 6 p.m., game will tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20: Spurs vs. Washington Wizards. Fan fest will start at 4:30 p.m., game will tip off at 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23: Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers. Fan fest will start at 8 p.m., game will tip off at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9: Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors. Fan fest will start at 6 p.m., game will tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. They can purchase food and drinks from kiosks on site.

“Spurs fan fest watch parties at Frost Plaza will function as a place for all of San Antonio to meet fellow Spurs fans and cheer on the Silver and Black in a spirited environment, bringing the game to more fans than ever,” a news release states.

The Spurs said details on each watch party will be released closer to gameday. For updates, visit the Official Spurs Fan Club’s website or download the Official Spurs App.

Frost Plaza officially opened this month. It features a splash pad and the Roca & Martillo restaurant that will open in the spring.

Frost Plaza is open to the public every day from 8 a.m.-10 p.m., and kiosks are open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4-10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-10 p.m. Beyond the four fan fest watch parties, all Spurs games are streamed on the outdoor screen.