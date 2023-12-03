73º
Spurs fans celebrate official opening of Frost Plaza at the Rock

San Antonio Spurs & Frost held a ribbon cutting, basketball skills clinic to kick off the official opening of the Frost Plaza outside Victory Center Performance Center

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

The San Antonio Spurs and Frost held a ribbon cutting and basketball skills clinic to kick off the official opening of the Frost Plaza outside the Victory Center Performance Center. (Avery Everett, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – Former Spurs player Manu Ginobili said he calls South Central Texas home, and now, he’s ready to welcome his family and others across San Antonio to see a new side of the Spurs.

“It’s fantastic,” Ginobili said. “Many times, the only place to be close to the Spurs is at the games, and this will make another space in which you can be close and celebrate, and the community can gather to watch a game.”

Hundreds of fans packed Frost Plaza at the Rock at La Cantera on Sunday afternoon for the official grand opening. The plaza is an outdoor community space for fans to celebrate and engage with the basketball team.

Ginobili led the opening event with a ribbon-cutting, followed by a youth basketball clinic.

In October, Spurs Sports & Entertainment opened the Victory Capital Performance Center. The cutting-edge practice facility has taken a decade of planning and two years of construction to become a reality. The plaza sits right outside, acting as the welcome area for entertainment and engagement events.

“The opening up of it and the journey and the amount of experiences that I think will happen here, both on this court and around it, is the most exciting for me,” said Peter J. Holt, chairman of Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

The center and the plaza are a part of phase one of the Rock at La Cantera. A restaurant is set to open on the campus in the coming months.

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

