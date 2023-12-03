Spurs fans celebrate official opening of Frost Plaza at the Rock

The San Antonio Spurs and Frost held a ribbon cutting and basketball skills clinic to kick off the official opening of the Frost Plaza outside the Victory Center Performance Center.

SAN ANTONIO – Former Spurs player Manu Ginobili said he calls South Central Texas home, and now, he’s ready to welcome his family and others across San Antonio to see a new side of the Spurs.

“It’s fantastic,” Ginobili said. “Many times, the only place to be close to the Spurs is at the games, and this will make another space in which you can be close and celebrate, and the community can gather to watch a game.”

Hundreds of fans packed Frost Plaza at the Rock at La Cantera on Sunday afternoon for the official grand opening. The plaza is an outdoor community space for fans to celebrate and engage with the basketball team.

Ginobili led the opening event with a ribbon-cutting, followed by a youth basketball clinic.

In October, Spurs Sports & Entertainment opened the Victory Capital Performance Center. The cutting-edge practice facility has taken a decade of planning and two years of construction to become a reality. The plaza sits right outside, acting as the welcome area for entertainment and engagement events.

“The opening up of it and the journey and the amount of experiences that I think will happen here, both on this court and around it, is the most exciting for me,” said Peter J. Holt, chairman of Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

The center and the plaza are a part of phase one of the Rock at La Cantera. A restaurant is set to open on the campus in the coming months.