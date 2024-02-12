63º
Toyota Field to host Mexican women’s national team friendly

The April 9 friendly will be the first women’s national match to be hosted at Toyota Field

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Toyota Filed will host its second international friendly this year when the Mexican women's national team faces Australia in April. (Courtesy of San Antonio FC)

SAN ANTONIO – Toyota Field will host its second international soccer friendly later this year.

The Mexican women’s national team will play Australia on April 9 as part of the team’s 2024 MexTour W, a press release said.

In January, Toyota Field hosted the U.S. men’s national team in a 1-0 defeat to Slovenia in front of a sold-out crowd.

“We’re proud to bring yet another high-caliber match to San Antonio,” Director of Toyota Field and Star Soccer Complex Jose Lizardo said. “This is a huge testament to our facilities, fans and amazing city. This is an incredible time for the growth of the women’s game, and we’re thrilled to host such an exciting match.”

The friendly will be the first women’s national match hosted at Toyota Field. The two teams last met in 2011, when Australia won 3-2.

Mexico comes into the match ranked 35th in FIFA World Rankings. The squad won gold at the 2023 Pan American Games and is preparing for the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup later this month.

Twelfth-ranked Australia is coming into the match off its best finish in the most recent FIFA Women’s World Cup, which the country jointly hosted with New Zealand.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. San Antonio FC season ticket members will have first access to an exclusive presale, followed by a window for SAFC Fan Club members.

