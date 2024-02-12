San Antonio Spurs, SXSW offering ticket deal for I-35 Series game, SXSW music festival

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Monday announced that they are teaming up with the SXSW music festival to offer a special discount deal that will include tickets to both events taking place in Austin this March.

The group deal is said to offer discounted tickets to the Sunday, March 17 Spurs I-35 Series basketball game, along with the SXSW music festival, which takes place from March 11 through March 16.

“This collaboration brings together a top-tier lineup of events, sharing the best of what Austin has to offer across sports and entertainment,” said Brandon James, senior vice president of strategic growth & deputy general counsel at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “SXSW and the Spurs are two local brands that have managed to earn global recognition while staying true to our roots, and we take pride in being a part of the premier Austin entertainment experience for visitors and locals alike.”

Purchasers will receive a SXSW music wristband at a discounted price of $99, a 25% off ticket to the Spurs I-35 Series game versus the Brooklyn Nets and access to discounted bookings at hotels in downtown Austin and the nearby Moody Center.

The pairing celebrates a major weekend of entertainment in Austin, as SXSW and the Spurs both converge on the city. SXSW Music includes nearly 1,200 showcasing artists on over 65 stages across Austin.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to connect with the legendary San Antonio Spurs and bring some of the Music Festival experience to their dedicated fans,” said Jann Baskett, SXSW Co-President and Chief Brand Officer. “We’re like-minded brands, and it’s an excellent opportunity for our two communities to come together in Austin — the energy of SXSW and the Spurs together will no doubt provide fans plenty of unexpected discovery and excitement.”

The ticket offer is available now through Monday, Feb. 26 or while supplies last. Text SXSW to 210-444-5050 for the link to purchase.