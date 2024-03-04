Scholar Athlete: Maggie Rudisaile, Marion High School

Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Maggie Rudisaile of Marion High School.

Maggie is a four-year member and two-year captain of the varsity track and field squad. She was a state qualifier in pole vault in 2023. She’s also a three-year member of the varsity volleyball team where she was First-Team All-District and Offensive Player of the Year as a junior. She’s the Second Vice President of the National Honor Society and the Senior Historian of the Student Government. She founded the Marion Chapter of GlamourGals.org, an organization that provides companionship and conversation with isolated seniors in care facilities. Maggie maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked second in her class. Maggie will attend the University of Arkansas where she will major in Accounting and become a Forensic Accountant for the FBI.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’ve had a really great high school career. I met so many great people through track and field and volleyball. Last year I was fortunate enough to make it to state for track and field. I didn’t do as good as I wanted to but it was still a great experience. I’m hoping to make it back out with some other teammates.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“In classes, get your work done. Don’t be on your phone all the time. It’s important to get your work done so you can have a good time at all the sporting events.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“After high school I plan to attend the University of Arkansas and I want to get a Accounting degree and I hope to become a Forensic Accountant. I want to become an Accountant for the FBI, that’s my ultimate goal. I’ve always excelled in my math classes and I enjoy math so I should put that to use. I also enjoy my law classes so I want to combine those.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“Everyone has been so supportive and helpful. My parents and my brothers help me to be my best. Before I could drive, my parents would take me everywhere - so helpful. My coaches, Coach Abel Alcantar, has been the biggest help ever. He has been so supportive and he pushes all of us.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com