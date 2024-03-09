Brandon Graham is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 15th season

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham smiles during warm ups before an NFL football game against the New York Giants Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Graham, the team announced Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran Brandon Graham, the club announced Saturday, meaning the defensive end will be back for a franchise-record 15th season.

Graham has 73 sacks in a record 195 career games with the Eagles, including three sacks last season. The 35-year-old is a popular player in the locker room and in the Philadelphia community.

Recommended Videos

Graham helped clinch the franchise's only Super Bowl with a late strip sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII, a 41-33 Eagles' win over the Patriots on Feb. 4, 2018.

Philadelphia drafted Graham No. 13 overall in the 2010 draft out of Michigan. He missed most of the 2022 season with a torn Achilles tendon but came back to post a career-high 11 sacks.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL