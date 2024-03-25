Scholar Athlete: Jackson Kahanek, Central Catholic High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jackson Kahanek of Central Catholic High School.

Jackson is the captain of the varsity basketball team where he was named Second-Team All-District and Second-Team All-State. Jackson’s also a four-year member of the varsity golf team. He’s a member of the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society and performs community service through the Young Men’s Service League, the San Antonio Diaper Bank, Snack-Pak 4 Kids and Wreaths Across America. Jackson maintains a 4.37 GPA and is ranked in the top 20 of his class. Jackson plans to attend the University of Texas in Austin where he will major in Government and go into Pre-Law.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“The last four years have been awesome. Playing sports, competing, making a lot of new friends and all the memories - wins or losses - a lot of hard fought games and practices we’ve had. It’s been a lot of fun.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“It’s really important to get good grades in school and to do that you have to show up to class, be ready to do your best. When you get on the sports field, it’s the same thing - doing your best, competing and the same process to be the best that you can be.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’m going to attend the University of Texas at Austin, major in Government on a Pre-Law track and I hope to attend law school there in Austin. I really like law, I like working with people and talking and I feel the aspects of being a lawyer is a lot of what I have and value.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“To everyone who has helped me through my basketball journey, especially my trainer Steve McGree. He’s really helped me elevate my game. I’ve been working with him since middle school. For golf, my older brother. He plays golf at Seton Hall and he’s been a big inspiration. He’s helped me out a lot.”

