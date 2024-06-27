What is breaking and why is it an Olympic sport?

Canada's Philip Kim, known as B-Boy Phil Wizard, competes during the World Breaking Championships in Leuven, Belgium, Sunday, Sept 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

This is the definition of “breaking news” when it comes to the Paris Olympics.

One of the new sports that will debut for the first time at Olympics will be breaking, which is also known as break dancing.

The sport features an assortment of acrobatic movements and footwork conducted while a DJ plays music.

The competition in Paris will comprise of 16 competitors (boys and girls will each have their own competition) facing off against each other in solo battles where winners will be determined by judges.

The sport was added for Paris after a successful trial run at the Summer Youth Olympic games in Argentina in 2018.

So, when will the breaking competition take place? The girls will have their competition on Aug. 9, while the boys portion will take place on Aug. 10.

