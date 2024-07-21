Max Scherzer pitches only 2 innings for Rangers in his 1st start out of the All-Star break

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer reacts after walking Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. The Orioles scored four runs in the inning. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

ARLINGTON, Texas – Max Scherzer pitched only two innings for the Texas Rangers in his first start out of the All-Star break Saturday night.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed four runs as eight of the 14 Baltimore batters he faced reached base. It was only his sixth start since offseason back surgery, and it came a week before his 40th birthday.

José Ureña replaced Scherzer on the mound to start the third inning with the Rangers down 4-0.

Scherzer threw 34 of his 53 pitches for strikes while allowing five hits and two walks. He struck out one, moving within two of tying for 10th place on baseball's career strikeout list, and committed a throwing error.

His velocity was down a bit, with 20 fastballs averaging 91.3 mph — below his season average of 92.7 mph. It was also down on his 11 sliders and 11 changeups.

It was Scherzer's shortest outing since June 11, 2021, when he threw only 12 pitches for Washington and was facing just his second batter against San Francisco when he felt a groin tweak. He exited that game after stretching his body and taking one warmup pitch.

After surgery last December to repair a herniated disk in his lower back, Scherzer dealt with a nerve issue during his rehab that was diagnosed after he experienced right thumb soreness.

