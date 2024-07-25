Dylan Cease throws second no-hitter in San Diego Padres history, 3-0 win over Washington Nationals

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws during the inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

WASHINGTON – Dylan Cease pitched the second no-hitter in San Diego Padres history, a 3-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday that completed a three-game sweep.

After falling one out short of a no-hitter two years ago when he gave up a single to current teammate Luis Arráez, Cease accomplished the feat when he retired CJ Abrams on a game-ending flyout to right.

Cease (10-8) struck out nine and walked three in his third complete game in 145 starts. He threw a career-high 114 pitches.

Joe Musgrove pitched the Padres' first no-hitter against Texas on April 9, 2021.