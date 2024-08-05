Paris Olympics what to watch: Imane Khelif will compete in boxing semifinals Tuesday, August 6

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif poses for a photo after an interview with SNTV at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who has faced misconceptions about her gender, returns to the ring. Track and field continues with several medal events. And quarterfinals get underway in men's basketball in Tuesday action at the Paris Olympics.

See the full schedule of events and read more on what to watch below:

Recommended Videos

Khelif back in ring

Khelif will fight Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand in the women's 66-kilogram semifinals at Roland Garros. If Khelif wins the bout, scheduled for 10:34 p.m. CEST/4:34 p.m. EDT, she will fight for a gold medal Friday.

Khelif and fellow boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan since the start of the Paris Games have been at the center of arguments about gender identity and regulations in sports. Critics have pointed to their disqualification from the world championships last year, after the banned International Boxing Association claimed they failed unspecified eligibility tests for women’s competition.

The outcry exploded after Khelif won her opening bout on Thursday. Her opponent, Angela Carini of Italy, tearfully abandoned the fight after just 46 seconds.

The 25-year-old Khelif has received massive support at her fights, but has acknowledged the pain of enduring an ordeal that has included vitriolic attacks online.

Her win over Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary in the quarterfinals ensured she'll leave the Olympics with at least a bronze medal.

Win-or-go-home in men's basketball

It's win-or-go-home time in the star-studded men's basketball tournament, which will hold its knockout phase in Paris after the group stage was held near the northern city of Lille.

The quarterfinals include four marquee games featuring 15 current or former NBA All-Stars with a combined 97 selections among them.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead Greece against reigning World Cup champion Germany in the first quarterfinal at 11:00 a.m. CEST/ 5 a.m. EDT at Bercy Arena.

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia will face Australia at 2:30 p.m. CEST/8:30 a.m. EDT.

Then there's a showdown between unbeaten Canada and a Victor Wembanyama-led France team at 6 p.m. CEST/12 p.m. EDT.

Four-time defending gold medalist United States rounds out the day's slate against Brazil, starting at 9:30 p.m. CEST/3:30 p.m. EDT. LeBron James is seeking his fourth Olympic medal and third gold. He and Kevin Durant are in the quarters for the fourth time.

The U.S. is a 26.5-point favorite over Brazil, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Canada, Germany and Serbia are all 7.5-point favorites.

Thomas favorite in 200, showdown in 1,500

The women's 200-meter final will begin at 9:40 p.m. CEST/3:40 p.m. EDT at the Stade de France.

American Gabby Thomas, who won bronze in the event in Tokyo, figures to be the favorite, with the semifinal scheduled for Monday evening. She cruised through her qualifying heat in 22.20 seconds.

Julien Alfred could continue her momentum after beating Sha’Carri Richardson in the 100 meters to bring the first Olympic medal to St. Lucia. Alfred was the fastest in her qualifying heat at 22.41.

Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson, the defending world champion, pulled out of the event Sunday.

Additionally, rivals Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway and Britain's Josh Kerr highlight the final for the men's 1,500. Ingebrigtsen is the defending 1,500-meters Olympic champion, while Kerr is the reigning world champion. The event starts at 8:50 p.m. CEST/2:50 p.m. EDT.

Women's soccer semifinals

The U.S. women's team will face Germany in a semifinal match at Lyon Stadium. Tuesday's match starts 6 p.m. CEST/12 p.m. EDT.

The second semifinal match is between Brazil and Women’s World Cup champion Spain at Marseille Stadium at 9 p.m. CEST/3 p.m. EDT.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games