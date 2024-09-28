Manning leads No. 1 Texas over Mississippi State as Longhorns earn first SEC victory 35-13

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas – Arch Manning passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score, and No. 1 Texas got another standout performance from its defense to earn the program’s first Southeastern Conference victory, 35-13 over Mississippi State on Saturday.

Manning was 26-of-31 passing for 324 yards in his second consecutive start in place of Quinn Ewers, who is still recovering from a strained abdomen.

Texas joined the SEC this season from the Big 12 and delivered a rugged, ragged and ultimately effective debut.

Manning's 49-yard touchdown pass to Deondre Moore in the second quarter, and his 1-yard TD run in the third, opened up a tighter-than-expected matchup with the Bulldogs, who have lost four in a row.

Manning set up his own touchdown with a 26-yard scramble near the goal line, and the touchdown made it 21-6 on the final play of the third quarter. Another scoring strike to Moore early in the fourth essentially put the game away for the Longhorns (5-0, 1-0).

Texas had cruised through its first four games and raced to an opening touchdown in five plays. But the Longhorns soon bogged down with a turnover, a dropped touchdown pass and a partially blocked punt.

Mississippi State (1-4, 0-2) had outgained Texas in total yards and pulled within 7-6 late in the first half on two field goals from Kyle Ferrie, until Manning stood in against a blitz and delivered a perfect strike to Moore just before he was hit.

The Longhorns defense did not allow a touchdown until Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren's 12-yard run with just under 7 minutes left. That score snapped a streak of nine consecutive quarters without giving up a touchdown.

Van Buren started in place of Blake Shapen, who was lost for the season a week ago with a shoulder injury. He finished with 144 yards passing and the TD run.

The Takeaway

Mississippi State: A run-first game plan with Van Buren did what it could to keep the potent Texas offense off the field. It was working until Manning's late TD strike in the second quarter. Van Buren seemed to handle himself well in his first career start on the road against the No. 1 team in front of about 101,000 opposing fans.

Texas: The Longhorns struggled to run for three quarters against one of the nation's worst rush defenses, and they were messy with nine penalties for 75 yards. Starting tailback Jaydon Blue killed two Texas drives with fumbles. There's plenty to clean up before the next two games against No. 21 Oklahoma and No. 2 Georgia that will play a huge factor in whether the Longhorns contend for the SEC championship.

Up Next

Mississippi State is off next week before playing at No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 12.

Texas is off next week before facing No. 21 Oklahoma in Dallas on Oct. 12.

___

