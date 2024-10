Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks will miss at least 4 games because of infection in knee

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) runs on the field during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 in Cleveland. The Cowboys won 33-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys placed Brandin Cooks on injured reserve Saturday with a knee issue, sidelining their No. 2 receiver behind All-Pro CeeDee Lamb for at least four games.

Cooks was already out for a visit to Pittsburgh on Sunday night but now will miss at least three more games. The 31-year-old will be eligible to return Nov. 10 against Philadelphia.

Recommended Videos

Cooks developed an infection in his knee after a procedure following Dallas' 20-15 win at the New York Giants on Sept. 26. The infection required a follow-up procedure.

The knee had been bothering Cooks going back to training camp. He left California a few days early, but hadn't missed any time this season. Cooks has nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.

The absence of Cooks will open the door for rookie sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy to make his NFL debut. Flournoy was inactive the first four weeks.

Jalen Tolbert, who had career highs with six catches for 82 yards in a Week 2 loss to New Orleans, figures to step into Cooks' role behind Lamb.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl