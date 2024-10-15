Royal arm: Prince William tries his hand at flag football in NFL event with kids in London

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Britain's Prince William throws a football as he attends a NFL Foundation NFL Flag event, an inclusive and fast paced American Football format, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)
LONDON – Prince William played catch with British teenagers at a flag football event organized by the NFL on Tuesday.
Children from Birmingham, Manchester and London participated at the Kennington Park field hockey pitch in south London.
Phoebe Schecter, captain of Britain’s women’s flag football team, advised William to embrace his “inner Shakira” by moving the hips when throwing an American football.
William is a big soccer fan and patron of the English Football Association, which governs the sport in the country, and regularly attends the Wimbledon tennis tournament. He said “I try my hand at most (sports)” though “not very well.”
The NFL has supported the growth of flag worldwide as it seeks to win over younger fans and future consumers.
Tuesday’s event was organized by NFL Foundation UK.