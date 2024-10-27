Qinwen Zheng defeats wild card Sophia Kenin to win in Tokyo and clinch WTA Finals berth

China's Zheng Qinwen, right, and Sofia Kenin of the United States pose with their trophies after winning the first and second place respectively in the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO – Top-seeded Qinwen Zheng of China claimed the Toray Pan Pacific Open title with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over American wild card Sofia Kenin on Sunday and clinched her place in the WTA finals next month.

The No. 7-ranked Zheng, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, fired 16 aces and only faced a single break point throughout the 1 hour, 52 minute victory in Tokyo over the 2020 Australian Open champion.

The 22-year-old Zheng earned her third title of the year and first on hardcourt since winning at Guangzhou last year. She has gone 28-4 since Wimbledon, including a 12-2 run in the tour's Asian swing.

The 25-year-old Kenin had one of the best performances of the season. The American was ranked as high as No. 4 early in 2020. However, a series of injuries, including ankle and quadricep ailments, made her WTA ranking drop to its current 155.

The WTA Finals begin Nov. 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

