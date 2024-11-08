Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
63º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Gauff upsets Sabalenka and sets up showdown with Zheng for WTA Finals title

Associated Press

Tags: Coco Gauff, Barbora Krejcikova, Olympics, Sports, Caroline Wozniacki, Aryna Sabalenka, Qinwen Zheng
1 / 11
Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her women's singles semi final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo)
Katerina Siniakova, left, of the Czech Republic, greets Taylor Townsend of the United States, right, during their women's doubles match against Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching and Russia's Veronika Kudermetova in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo)
Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, signs for fans during her women's doubles semi final match against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the U.S. and Australia's Ellen Perez at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo)
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, left, shakes hands with winner China's Qinwen Zheng after their women's singles semifinal match at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo)
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her women's singles semi final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo)
Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her women's singles semi final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo)
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her women's singles semi final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo)
China's Qinwen Zheng returns the ball during her women's singles semifinal match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo)
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her women's singles semi final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo)
China's Qinwen Zheng shoots the ball during her women's singles semi final match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo)
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, in action with China's Qinwen Zheng during women's singles semi final match at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her women's singles semi final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo)

RIYADH – Coco Gauff defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (4), 6-3 Friday and set up a showdown with Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the final of the WTA Finals.

Gauff generated six break points to Sabalenka’s four and built on early momentum in the opening set’s tiebreak that she carried through to the second set.

Recommended Videos

She’s the youngest player at 20 to make the final at the WTA Finals since Caroline Wozniacki in 2010.

Zheng earlier defeated Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 7-5 to book her place in Saturday's final.

Zheng continued her remarkable season by reaching the decider in her first appearance. The Chinese player has won 31 of her 36 matches since Wimbledon, more than anyone else on the tour.

Zheng struck nine aces as she defeated a tired-looking Krejcikova in 1 hour, 40 minutes.

______

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos