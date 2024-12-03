Victor Wembanyama named Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, left, drives against Golden State Warriors' Brandin Podziemski (2) and Kevon Looney, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama has been named the NBA’s first-ever Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month for October/November.

In 16 games to start the season, Wembanyama led the league with 3.56 blocks per game and 57 total blocks while averaging 1.31 steals in October/November. He also accounted for 45.9% of the Spurs' total blocks. Wemby’s 103.8 defensive rating helped anchor the Spurs to an eighth-ranked defense and has put them among the top three shot-blocking teams in the league.

A season after becoming the first rookie in NBA history to be named All-Defensive First Team, opponents shot 104-262 from the field last month when guarded by Wembanyama as he held a 39.7% defended field goal percentage. Within four feet of the rim, teams took 3.3% fewer shots when Wembanyama was on the floor and shot just 38.2% within four to 10 feet.

The Spurs are currently 7-2 when holding opponents under 110 points and have recorded five or more steals in every game this season, their second-longest such streak to begin a season over the last 30 years and tied for third-best in the NBA this season.

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels was named the Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month for October/November.