Scholar Athlete of the Week: Hudson Russell, San Antonio Christian

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Hudson Russell of San Antonio Christian.

Hudson is the captain and four-year member of the varsity football team. He was named First-Team All-District and Academic All-State two years in a row. Hudson was also named Academic All-State, Team MVP and Second-Team All-State Cornerback his senior year. He’s also a four-year member of the varsity track team where he was high jump district champ in 2022 and 2024. He’s a two-year member of the varsity basketball team, a member of the National Honor Society, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Yearbook staff. Hudson maintains a 4.46 GPA and is ranked in the top ten percent of his class. Hudson will be attending Auburn University to major in Mechanical Engineering.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memory was my junior year of football, where we hosted a playoff game for the first time in ten years and we won it in a high scoring game.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“It’s different in middle school when you have practices during the day. In high school you have practices after school and you have to make time for homework and cut out video games and you really have to focus.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“After I graduate high school, I’m going to Auburn University to study Mechanical Engineering. I really like math and it comes naturally to me and both my parents went to Auburn.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“Thank you to everyone who helped me get to where I am today.”

