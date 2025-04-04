San Antonio Missions to start season with several of Padres’ top prospects on roster

SAN ANTONIO – Several young prospects will be looking to make their marks when the San Antonio Missions take the field at Wolff Stadium on Friday night.

The Padres’ number two prospect, Ethan Salas, is beginning the season with the Missions after spending much of last season with the High-A club in Fort Wayne. Salas had spent a part of the 2023 season in San Antonio.

“I’m happy to be back,” Salas said. “I’m looking forward to the season. We have a really good group of guys. I’m happy to get out there and play some games.”

Pitcher Branden Nett is also one of the top 10 prospects in the Padres Organization. Nett pitched in one game for the Missions last season. He said he has big expectations for himself in 2025.

“Being healthy is the main thing,” Nett said. “The big expectation for myself is staying healthy, throwing 100-plus innings.”

Luke Montz is back for his third season as manager of the Missions. He said there is a good mix of younger players and veterans on this year’s squad.

“The first one that always pops up is Ethan Salas here in Double-A, but look at our arms, look at our pitchers,” Montz said. “We have a bunch of young guys, some young starters back in there with some veteran guys deep in the bullpen.”

The Missions finished 2024 with a 62-74 record, but Montz said he is looking forward to what this year’s roster offers.

“These first couple of weeks is sit back, sit in your chair, and watch these guys go out and compete and play the game,” Montz said. “We work every day, so let’s start watching these guys play, and the work goes from there.”

The Missions open the season against the Armadillo Sod Poodles, the Double-A team for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday night at Wolff Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

