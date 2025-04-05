Skip to main content
KSAT sports team breaks down sights and sound of Reese’s Men’s Final Four

A day filled with practices from all four teams demonstrated their comfort level in the Alamodome

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: Final Four, San Antonio, Sports, March Madness, Basketball

SAN ANTONIO – With the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four officially kicking off on Saturday evening, all four teams—Auburn, Duke, Florida, and Houston—held open practices on Friday for fans and the media at the Alamodome.

The biggest change for many teams playing could be the depth perception that the players must adjust to when looking at the basket and finding their range.

One player who has felt right at home during his first few days in the Alamo City is Auburn’s Chad Baker-Mazara, who grew up in the Dominican Republic.

After Baker-Mazara heard the media ask him questions in Spanish about the food and the climate, he said it made him feel right at home.

“I mean, it feels good. The whole time I’ve been here, I kinda feel like a little bit like home,” Baker-Mazara said. “Walking around hearing people yell stuff in Spanish and stuff like that, it’s been pretty nice and the tacos here are really good.”

Baker-Mazara and his Auburn Tigers will face off against Florida at 5:09 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, followed by Houston facing Duke at 7:49 p.m.

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

