UTSA and UIW prospects impressed scouts ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

SAN ANTONIO – One month ago, the University of Texas at San Antonio and the University of the Incarnate Word held their annual Pro Days.

The Pro Days gave the universities’ top student-athletes a chance to shine in front of NFL scouts ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, which kicked off Thursday with the first round.

UTSA Roadrunners impress NFL scouts

At UTSA, the Roadrunners showcased some of their standout talent, with athletes performing drills and meeting with scouts to demonstrate their skills and character.

Among them was former defensive lineman Brandon Brown, who has spent a lot of time connecting with NFL teams.

Brown emphasized the importance of showcasing not just his athletic ability but also his personality, character and work ethic.

UIW Cardinals display depth and growth

Across town, UIW Cardinals also took center stage at their Pro Day, putting a spotlight on a program that has steadily risen in prominence.

Among the standouts was linebacker Isaiah Paul, a redshirt freshman in 2019 and a Brennan High School graduate, who has witnessed the program’s evolution firsthand.

Paul used the opportunity to showcase his versatility and athleticism, aiming to prove that UIW’s talent can compete at the next level.