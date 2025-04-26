Skip to main content
Pieper sends off girls golf team for first-ever state appearance

The Warriors are heading to the Class 5A state golf tournament after finishing second at the Region IV-Class 5A tournament

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – On Friday morning at Pieper High School, the drum line summoned students from their classrooms, turning the cafeteria into a roaring coliseum of support.

The Warriors rallied to cheer on the Pieper girls’ golf team, which is headed to the Class 5A state golf tournament for the first time in program history.

The Warriors finished second place at the Region IV-Class 5A golf tournament to earn a state bid, marking a historic milestone as the first edition of the Pieper girls’ golf team to reach state as a team.

Alongside the golfers were a few art students and dance team members, who are also state-bound, showcasing the school’s diverse talent heading to the big stage.

