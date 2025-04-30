Skip to main content
Haliburton and Pacers eliminate Bucks from playoffs, closing OT with 8-0 run to win 119-118

Michael Marot

Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) fouls Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) as he shoots during overtime in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS – Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers stole one from the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Indiana forced two turnovers in the final 17 seconds of overtime, and Haliburton blew past Giannis Antetokounmpo for the go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left to give the Pacers a 119-118 victory and a 4-1 series win.

The Pacers closed the game with an 8-0 run over the final 40 seconds of OT to eliminate the Bucks in the first round for the second straight season.

Haliburton had 26 points and 10 assists as he improved to 9-0 in home playoff games. This chippy playoff series ended fittingly with a shoving match between the teams at midcourt.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

