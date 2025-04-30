USC’s A’Marion Peterson transferring to UTSA

(Ashley Landis, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Southern California running back A'Marion Peterson (27) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Los Angeles, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

SAN ANTONIO – USC running back A’Marion Peterson is transferring to the University of Texas at San Antonio, UTSA announced Wednesday.

USC running back transfer A’Marion Peterson has signed with UTSA, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @cbssports/@247sports.



The Texas native was a Class of 2023 four-star recruit.https://t.co/wkYKVSg3vh pic.twitter.com/ieOvuw8gT6 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 30, 2025

The Wichita Falls, Texas native is coming back to the Lone Star State after seeing limited time through his first two seasons in Southern California, only rushing for 79 yards and one touchdown.

