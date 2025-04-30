Skip to main content
USC’s A’Marion Peterson transferring to UTSA

The Wichita Falls, Texas native is coming back to the Lone Star State to be a Roadrunner

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Southern California running back A'Marion Peterson (27) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Los Angeles, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – USC running back A’Marion Peterson is transferring to the University of Texas at San Antonio, UTSA announced Wednesday.

The Wichita Falls, Texas native is coming back to the Lone Star State after seeing limited time through his first two seasons in Southern California, only rushing for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

