USC’s A’Marion Peterson transferring to UTSA

SAN ANTONIO – USC running back A’Marion Peterson is transferring to the University of Texas at San Antonio, UTSA announced Wednesday.
USC running back transfer A’Marion Peterson has signed with UTSA, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @cbssports/@247sports.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 30, 2025
The Texas native was a Class of 2023 four-star recruit.https://t.co/wkYKVSg3vh pic.twitter.com/ieOvuw8gT6
The Wichita Falls, Texas native is coming back to the Lone Star State after seeing limited time through his first two seasons in Southern California, only rushing for 79 yards and one touchdown.
