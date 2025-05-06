Hallmark pleasantly surprised by how quickly UTSA baseball clinched AAC regular-season title

The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) baseball team (37-10) is three wins shy of breaking the program’s all-time win record in the regular season with seven games to play.

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) baseball team (37-10) is three wins shy of breaking the program’s all-time win record in the regular season with seven games to play.

The odds are in the Roadrunners’ favor to accomplish the feat. A new record would be the cherry on top after the week UTSA just had.

UTSA extended its win streak to nine games after going a perfect 4-0 last week, starting in San Marcos with an 18-13 victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Roadrunners then went down to Tampa, Florida, where the team swept South Florida to improve to 18-3 in conference play. The series sweep secured at least a share of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) regular-season championship.

“We’re in a good position,” said UTSA baseball head coach Pat Hallmark. “With two weeks left, I certainly didn’t think we’d be here. I’m not surprised we’re in a position to win it, but this early is a little bit of a surprise.”

2025 marks the first year the Roadrunners have claimed the regular-season conference crown since the program won back-to-back Southland Conference titles in 2007 and 2008.

Now that they’ve clinched a share, the job isn’t done yet. As a member of a so-called non-Power Four conference, UTSA still has plenty to prove through its Rating Percentage Index (RPI).

“The RPI is critical,” Hallmark said. “It’s still about winning the next game because of the RPI. … That’s really what we’re focused on. In terms of a number, I’d be lying if I told you something different. To me, the number is always a school record. The number’s 39. We’re not even there yet. We like to break records.”

UTSA currently ranks No. 21 in RPI, which could play a significant role in potential NCAA tournament selection. The Roadrunners’ RPI could be critical in case UTSA doesn’t earn an automatic bid by winning the AAC tournament.

Among non-Power Four programs this season, the Roadrunners have the fourth-best RPI behind Coastal Carolina, the University of California, Irvine and Dallas Baptist.

A long road ahead remains for the Roadrunners, but considering the state of college athletics due to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) — the team based on the Northwest Side has positioned itself well two weeks away from a possible postseason appearance.

“What I didn’t know would be this consistent is our defense,” said Hallmark. “The defense has been a big part of this. I feel like every Monday I say it because the pitching and the hitting are getting some of the awards, which they should, but we play a pretty steady, boring brand of defense. I use the word ‘boring’ on purpose, because if your defense is not ‘boring,’ it’s usually lousy. So, we’re hoping to continue the steady, ‘boring’ defense.”

The Roadrunners will face off against crosstown rival UIW for a mid-week match at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

