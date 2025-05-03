UTSA women’s basketball guard transfers to Texas Tech University

LUBBOCK, Texas – The former shooting guard for the UTSA Roadrunners has transferred to Texas Tech University, according to a Red Raiders’ women’s basketball post on X.
Sidney Love entered her name in the transfer portal on April 1, in what many Roadrunners fans could have seen as an April Fool’s Joke.
Officially signed ✍️— Lady Raider Basketball (@LadyRaiderWBB) May 2, 2025
Welcome to Lady Raider Nation, Sidney!
The Texas Tech women’s basketball program welcomed Love to Lady Raider Nation in the post.
In her three seasons as a Roadrunner, Love averaged 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.