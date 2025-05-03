Skip to main content
UTSA women’s basketball guard transfers to Texas Tech University

The Steele High School alum has decided to take her talents to Lubbock, Texas

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

LUBBOCK, Texas – The former shooting guard for the UTSA Roadrunners has transferred to Texas Tech University, according to a Red Raiders’ women’s basketball post on X.

Sidney Love entered her name in the transfer portal on April 1, in what many Roadrunners fans could have seen as an April Fool’s Joke.

The Texas Tech women’s basketball program welcomed Love to Lady Raider Nation in the post.

In her three seasons as a Roadrunner, Love averaged 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.

