Texas Lutheran University softball team is New York bound for NCAA tournament

ITHACA, N.Y. – The No. 9-ranked Texas Lutheran University softball team is heading to the state of New York.

During the team’s NCAA Division III bracket reveal watch party, the Bulldogs were shocked to discover that they won’t head to East Baptist University, which was their projected destination.

Instead, the Bulldogs will need to pack some long-sleeved shirts and extra socks as they head up to Ithaca, New York, for the regional tournament.

The first opponent for TLU is scheduled to be the University of Massachusetts Boston at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

SHOCKING watch party here at @tluathletics as the @TLUsoftball team will be heading to Ithaca, New York for their @NCAADIII Regional Tournament! 🐶🥎 This is the furthest the Bulldogs have ever gone for a regional & you’ll hear from them tonight on @ksatnews 👀 #TooLiveU #PupsUp pic.twitter.com/wJrTKzo6Rj — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) May 12, 2025

“Oh, it’s very exciting, especially being as far as New York, that’s just very exciting for all of us, and so we’re really looking forward to it, something different, something new,” said senior shortstop Linzee Leal. “Experiencing that and having that with each other, that’s gonna be definitely one for the books.”

“We’re all experiencing something new for the first time, we’ve gone to Marshall, Texas, for the past two years and we’re just ready to experience something different, travel, I don’t think any of us have ever gone to New York before so that’s really exciting,” said senior outfielder Annie Kay. “Yeah, it’s something new, something exciting, all the energy is buzzing, we’re excited.”

The KSAT Sports Team will keep you updated on TLU’s run through the NCAA Division III national tournament.