San Antonio’s strongmen are ready to compete at World’s Strongest Man

SAN ANTONIO – Two of the strongest men in the world work out together at the Heavy Metal Fitness gym off Northwest Military Highway.

Nick Guardione and Austin Andrade have supported each other through their careers in strength competitions for the past six years. They now will have the opportunity to compete against each other at the 2025 World’s Strongest Man competition this weekend in Sacramento, California.

“I met Nick here at Heavy Metal Fitness about five-six years ago, and we started training together ever since,” Andrade said. “Kind of just ran into each other at the gym, and we just made it a goal to get better and become better strongmen, and now we’re competing at World’s Strongest Man together six years later, which is just ... it’s crazy to think that two from the same gym from San Antonio are going to compete against the best in the world.”

Guardione said the past year “has probably been the most transformative” of his life.

“We’ve trained hard, we’ve competed hard,” Guardione said. “I won two amateur world championships and earned my spot at World’s Strongest Man along with my brother in training, Austin Andrade. It’s more than words can describe; it’s been my life mission for the past six years together to get to this point, so now that we’re here, we’re not slowing down at all. You know, just to find a friend like that is ... that’s a treasure in itself.”

KSAT 12 Sports will keep you updated on how Guardione and Andrade do at the 2025 World’s Strongest Man competition.

Read also: