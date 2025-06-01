NBA Finals guide: When the games are, how to watch, what the odds are

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner holds the trophy as players celebrate after winning Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

At last, it's time for the NBA Finals.

Game 1 of the series is Thursday night. It's the Indiana Pacers at the Oklahoma City Thunder, preceded by Commissioner Adam Silver's annual pre-Finals news conference.

Media day was Wednesday, as teams went through their final preparations for the series opener.

— Dec. 26: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 45 points and the Thunder erase an early double-digit deficit, pulling away in the second half to beat the Pacers 120-114. Andrew Nembhard scores 23 for Indiana, while Tyrese Haliburton is held to four points.

— March 29: Gilgeous-Alexander scores 33 and the Thunder win 132-111. Haliburton leads the Pacers with 18, and both teams have six players finish in double figures.

Betting odds

Oklahoma City (-700) is a big favorite to win the NBA title, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Indiana's odds are set at +500.

The Thunder are an early 9.5-point favorite over Indiana for Game 1. The most likely series outcome, according to BetMGM's odds, is Thunder in five games (+200).

The Pacers have covered in 11 of their first 16 games of these playoffs. The Thunder — favored in every game so far — have covered seven out of 16 times to this point.

NBA Finals schedule

All games of the NBA Finals will be aired on ABC.

Thursday — Game 1, Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Sunday — Game 2, Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. EDT

June 11 — Game 3, Oklahoma City at Indiana, 8:30 p.m. EDT

June 13 — Game 4, Oklahoma City at Indiana, 8:30 p.m. EDT

June 16 — Game 5, Indiana at Oklahoma City, if necessary, 8:30 p.m. EDT

June 19 — Game 6, Oklahoma City at Indiana, if necessary, 8:30 p.m. EDT

June 22 — Game 7, Indiana at Oklahoma City, if necessary, 8 p.m. EDT

(And good news: No NBA Finals games conflict with Stanley Cup Final dates!)

Key upcoming events

Thursday — Commissioner Adam Silver news conference, before Game 1.

June 25 — NBA draft, first round.

June 26 — NBA draft, second round.

Stats of the day

— Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is 40 points shy of 3,000 for the season (including regular season and playoffs).

— The Thunder have never previously played on June 5. The Pacers are 0-2 all-time on that date.

Quote of the day

“We’re a really mature team for how young we are. We have an emotional understanding of situations. We have an ability to learn and to improve off of mistakes or off of wins and successes, which is not an easy thing to do for anybody, let alone a young team.” — Thunder guard Alex Caruso, at 31 the oldest player on the Oklahoma City roster.

