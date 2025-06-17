San Antonio’s Terence Steele steps up as veteran leader for Cowboys’ offensive line

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line has undergone significant changes in recent years, bolstered by young talent and seasoned leadership.

With three first-round draft picks added to the unit over the past four seasons, the line is a blend of high-potential newcomers and experienced players.

The retirement of Zack Martin, a seven-time All-Pro guard, has left Terence Steele, a Steele High School alumni from San Antonio, as the veteran presence on the offensive line.

Steele, now entering his sixth season in the NFL, has become a key figure for the Cowboys.

Undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2020, he quickly earned a starting role at right tackle.

Despite facing challenges, including a major knee injury in 2022, Steele has shown durability and growth, earning praise from the coaching staff as he prepares for the 2025 season.

At the Cowboys’ recent minicamp, head coach Brian Schottenheimer expressed optimism about Steele’s trajectory, noting that the veteran tackle is poised for a standout year.

Schottenheimer highlighted Steele’s physicality, technique and leadership, qualities that have made him a stabilizing force for a relatively young offensive line.

The coach’s comments reflect the organization’s confidence in Steele’s ability to anchor the unit as it integrates newer players and adjusts to Martin’s absence.

KSAT Sports Now caught up with Steele during minicamp last week for an exclusive interview. Click the video player above for the full interview.

