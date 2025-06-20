🐾 Sights and sounds from ‘Take Meow’t to the Ballgame’⚾ San Antonio Missions hosted their first cat-friendly game on Wednesday SA Missions host "Take meow't to the ballgame" at Wolff Stadium (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2025) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions welcomed fans and cats for the first-ever “Take Meow’t to the Ballgame” promotion on Wednesday.
The baseball club worked with San Antonio Pets Alive! to feature adoptable kittens, and fans were invited to bring their feline friends to the Wolff Stadium for the game.
