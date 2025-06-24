Mogilny finally gets the call as the Hockey Hall of Fame elects him as part of the class of 2025

FILE - San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) skates to the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 22, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Alexander Mogilny's long wait for the Hockey Hall of Fame is over, as the high-scoring Russian winger was selected Tuesday as part of the eight-member class of 2025.

Mogilny was joined by fellow former NHL players Joe Thornton, Zdeno Chara and Duncan Keith as well as women's hockey stars Brianna Decker and Jennifer Botterill. Mogilny had been eligible for election 16 previous years going back to 2009, passed over time after time until getting in on the 17th chance.

Keith grew up watching Mogilny play for the Vancouver Canucks and marveled at how fast he was.

“I was sitting up in the nosebleed sections and he stood out just with his speed and skill,” Keith said. “I can remember it very clearly just how good he was in person. You see it on TV, but it was another level being able to witness that in person. It’s a huge honor to be inducted with everybody, and Alex is one of those guys. I think he’s probably happy that he’s inducted now, finally, and it’s especially a cool honor to go in with him.”

Ron Francis, chairman of the 18-person selection committee for the first time, in announcing Mogilny's inclusion mentioned that Mogilny is one of just 30 players in the Triple Gold Club for winning the Stanley Cup and gold at the Olympics and world championships. Mogilny also led the league in goals in 1992-93 with a total of 76 that is tied for the fifth most in a single season.

Outgoing Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald said Mogilny picked up when he finally got the call this time in the middle of the night in Russia.

“He actually answered the phone,” McDonald said. “Talk about a Hall of famer. That’s a Hall of Famer answering the phone at 3 o'clock in the morning.”

Keith, Thornton and Chara all got in in their first year of eligibility. Carey Price and Ryan Getzlaf were among the first-timers who did not get elected.

Thornton won the Hart Trophy and led the NHL in scoring in 2005-06, and his 1,539 points rank him 14th all time. Former teammate Mike Grier said Thornton “saw plays happening a step before they did and found lanes and through layers where you never really thought he was going to be able to get you the puck.”

“He was underrated, very tough and kind of mean,” said Grier, now general manager of the San Jose Sharks. “Not an easy guy to play against. He would fight. He would stick up for himself. He would stick up for his teammates. Just kind of a unique player who at that size and that reach could make the plays he could and make everyone around him better.”

Chara won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in '08-09 and captained Boston to the Cup in 2011. Keith hoisted it three times with Chicago, including in 2015 as playoff MVP, and won the Norris twice.

Decker and Botterill going in at the same time adds another American and Canadian among women inducted, making it a total of 12.

"It’s incredible to be a part of a class with her," Decker said of Botterill. “She’s done so much for the game. Obviously I’m a little bit younger, but at the same time, I just tried to pave the way as much as possible just as much as she had.”

Longtime Boston University coach Jack Parker and women's coach Daniele Sauvageau were elected in the builders category. Sauvageau, currently the GM for Montreal in the Professional Women's Hockey League, is the first woman to make it in as a builder.

"When I received the call, I couldn't talk," said Sauvageau, who got the news hours before the PWHL draft after interviewing a player who could be chosen. “The timing could not have been better.”

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed.

