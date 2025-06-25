Baby Spurs fans! Newest Silver and Black fans born on Day 1 of NBA Draft

SAN ANTONIO – Ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs posted the newest Silver and Black fans born on Wednesday.

The babies were born in several hospitals throughout the San Antonio area.

Draft class of 2044 🤩 The newest members of our Spurs family were born just in time for #NBADraft Day!



Locations include Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan, Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital | Stone Oak and Methodist Hospital | Hill… pic.twitter.com/CfcFiT5OYb — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 25, 2025

The Spurs have the No. 2 and No. 14 picks in the first round of the draft, as well as the No. 38 pick in the second round.

