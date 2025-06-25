Skip to main content
Baby Spurs fans! Newest Silver and Black fans born on Day 1 of NBA Draft

San Antonio Spurs’ social media posted pictures of the babies

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs posted the newest Silver and Black fans born on Wednesday.

The babies were born in several hospitals throughout the San Antonio area.

The Spurs have the No. 2 and No. 14 picks in the first round of the draft, as well as the No. 38 pick in the second round.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

