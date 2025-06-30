Report: San Antonio’s Jordan Clarkson receives buyout from Jazz, enters free agency

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson walks to the locker room after being ejected for taking a fighting stance with Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson, an 11-year NBA veteran and graduate of San Antonio’s Wagner High School, received a contract buyout from the Utah Jazz on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The timing aligns with the start of NBA free agency, which opened at 5 p.m. Monday. While teams can begin negotiating with players, contracts can’t be officially signed until next Sunday. ESPN was first to report the buyout, KSL confirmed the news.

“Clarkson will target contending teams for his new home,” ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania said on social media, “with interest from multiple playoff teams already expected.”

Clarkson, 33, spent the past six seasons in Utah, carving out a key role as one of the league’s most reliable scorers off the bench. He averaged 16.2 points and 3.7 assists last season and was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2021.

The buyout comes one year into a two-year, $28.3 million contract he signed in 2024. Clarkson is owed $14.3 million for the upcoming season.

The former second-round pick has also played for the Lakers and Cavaliers and is one of the most accomplished NBA players to come out of the San Antonio area. His journey from Wagner High to the league has long made him a hometown standout.

Clarkson was the final player left from Utah’s 2022 playoff roster. Utah has since traded guard Collin Sexton to Charlotte, waived forward Johnny Juzang, and added rookie guards Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. in last week’s NBA Draft.

Now, Clarkson hits the open market with veteran experience, scoring ability, and San Antonio roots — and the next chapter of his career soon to be written.

