UTSA women’s basketball coach signs five-year contract extension

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio is keeping its winning streak going by extending head women’s basketball coach Karen Aston’s contract through 2030.

UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos praised Aston’s impact since she took over four years ago.

“Karen Aston has completely transformed our women’s basketball program in four short years, culminating in the American Athletic Conference regular-season title last season,” Campos said. “We are incredibly fortunate to have someone with Karen’s experience leading the UTSA women’s basketball program. She is a terrific mentor and role model to our student-athletes. She has built incredible relationships all throughout the City of San Antonio, evidenced by our record-breaking attendance this season. I am thrilled Karen will be our head coach for many years to come.”

Aston’s new deal runs through March 31, 2030, starting at $375,000 for the 2025-26 season. Her salary will rise to $385,000 in 2026-27 and then $415,000 for the final three years.

“When I came to UTSA, I knew that under the leadership of President Eighmy and Dr. Lisa Campos, this was the place for my family and I to be,” said Aston. “They have been wonderful leaders and have been so supportive of our basketball program and vision. I am grateful to be the coach of the Roadrunners, and I appreciate the vote of confidence they have shown by extending my time here in San Antonio. I look forward to another season with the team and staff, and I appreciate all UTSA has done for me and my family.”

Since Aston arrived, the Roadrunners have gone from just two wins to dominating the 2024-25 season as American Athletic Conference regular-season champions. They finished with a 26-4 overall record and a 17-1 mark in league play, both of which are conference records.

UTSA also went undefeated at home with a 13-0 record, something they hadn’t done since the 1984-85 season. The team has won its last 16 home games dating back to February 2024, setting another ongoing record.

The Roadrunners earned back-to-back national postseason appearances as an at-large selection to the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament.

Aston’s career coaching record stands at 349-208, with a 64-62 mark at UTSA. She’s averaged a six-win improvement each season. The 18-15 record in 2023-24 was the program’s first winning season since 2014-15 and led to a Women’s National Invitational Tournament berth — the first national postseason selection since 2008-09.

UTSA also notched its first-ever national postseason victory with an 80-62 win over Northern Colorado in the first round.

Known for her recruiting skills, Aston has brought in standout players, including Jordyn Jenkins, who earned the 2022-23 Conference USA Player and Newcomer of the Year honors, as well as the 2024-25 American Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year award.

Other players who have flourished under Aston include Nina De Leon Negron, the 2024-25 AAC Newcomer of the Year; Elyssa Coleman and Jadyn Pimentel, who earned CUSA All-Defensive honors in 2022-23; Sidney Love, who made the 2023 CUSA All-Freshman team; and Idara Udo, who earned The American All-Conference Second Team honors as a sophomore in 2024-25.

With Aston at the helm, UTSA women’s basketball looks poised for continued success in the years ahead.

