UTSA gives baseball coach Pat Hallmark a new contract following historic 2025 season

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio rewarded its head baseball coach with a contract extension after a memorable 2025 season.

Pat Hallmark and UTSA agreed to a new four-year contract, athletic director Lisa Campos said in a news release on Tuesday.

The deal will keep Hallmark in San Antonio through May 31, 2029.

“I am excited to remain in San Antonio. I’m very thankful to Dr. (Lisa) Campos and (UTSA President) Dr. (Taylor) Eighmy, and appreciate their support of UTSA Baseball,” Hallmark said in a statement, in part.

In 2025, his sixth with the program, Hallmark led the Roadrunners to their best season in program history. The season included an outright American Athletic Conference regular-season crown, a perfect 3-0 record in Austin against the University of Texas and advanced to the NCAA Super Regional for the first time.

“I am delighted to announce the extension of Coach Hallmark’s contract,” Campos said in a statement. “He has taken our program to extraordinary new heights and has developed his student-athletes into great representatives of UTSA and the San Antonio community both on and off the field. I am looking forward to him remaining our coach for a long time.”

The school said Hallmark’s base salary is expected to make several leaps over the life of the deal. In 2025-26, the salary will start at $350,000 and increase each school year by $25,000.

When the last year of the contract arrives in 2028-29, Hallmark’s base salary will be $425,000, school officials said.

“Their hard work (Campos and Eighmy) has been instrumental in my decision to stay here and, again, I am grateful for that and for the opportunity to continue building UTSA Baseball,” Hallmark said in a statement, in part.

Hallmark has led the Roadrunners to four consecutive 30-win seasons, which ties a program record.

