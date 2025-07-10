Dallas Cowboys defensive back grinds in San Antonio ahead of training camp

SAN ANTONIO – With NFL training camps around the corner, Dallas Cowboys defensive back Kemon Hall spent his morning in San Antonio, sweating through an intense offseason workout at BayBay McClinton’s All Sports Speed and Conditioning.

Hall, a 28-year-old University of North Texas alum, called the session with McClinton, who is one of the most demanding trainers in the business, an “offseason tradition.”

“Every time I come to Baybay, I know he’s going to sharpen my sword a little bit more,” said Hall. “He’s kind of like the old school, hard on you.”

Hall wasn’t alone in the gym.

San Antonio Spurs guard Julian Champagnie worked out alongside Hall, momentarily bridging the gap between football and basketball.

“It’s good, because I haven’t been training with Baybay, and if you know, his workouts are totally different from everybody else, so being able to encourage each other,” said Hall. “Just doing what teammates do, even though he’s a basketball player and I’m a football player, we have a same goal in mind—just here to grind and get better.”

Hall, who signed a two-year deal with the Cowboys in December, appeared in six games last season as a practice-squad call-up, stepping in to bolster Dallas’ injury-riddled secondary.

He recorded six tackles and now has his sights set on a bigger role, possibly even an All-Pro nod, as he prepares for his second training camp with the team.

“All-Pro, at whatever my role is for the team, whether it’s starting at the nickel spot or starting on special teams,” said Hall. “I want to go All-Pro because I was at that level last year, but didn’t have the amount of games that I needed. I’m just ready to turn loose.”

Hall has leaned on the expertise of the Cowboys’ secondary, featuring stars like Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland.

“Trevon (Diggs) and Daron (Bland), they’re more like lead by example. They’re quiet, but they work, you can ask them questions, and they give you pieces,” said Hall. “Just trying to take the small details from them and add them to my game.”

Hall’s journey to Dallas has been up and down. Before landing with the Cowboys, he bounced between NFL teams, including a stint on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad in 2023, where he earned an NFC Championship ring.

Now, with new Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus at the helm, Hall is embracing a scheme that aligns with his physical style.

“(Eberflus) is bringing that energy. His defense is like the old Tampa Bay, you gotta run, you gotta hit, you gotta be violent, so I love that mindset because that’s more of my play style,” said Hall. “Being able to get the 1-2 reps, that’s really a cool thing, because it hasn’t been that way my whole career—just taking advantage of that. With our new DB coaches, they’re energetic, they love ball, they’re great teachers, and I feel like they’re bringing a positive culture into our room that we need.”

As the Cowboys prepare to head to Oxnard, California, on July 20, Hall’s focus remains on earning a spot on the 53-man roster.

More Cowboys coverage on KSAT