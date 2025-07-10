Heat returns to Wimbledon as Aryna Sabalenka offers water and ice pack to fans at Centre Court

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus is using an icepack to cool during the women's singles semifinal match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON – Players and fans felt the impact of high temperatures at Wimbledon when Thursday's semifinal match between top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova was delayed twice in the first set because of spectators feeling unwell.

The affected fans at Centre Court were seated in the lower level — not shaded — and on both occasions Sabalenka walked over to offer a bottle of water. The first time, she also offered a blue ice pack.

The temperature during the first set reached 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees Celsius).

The grass-court tournament experienced record-breaking Day 1 heat when the temperature rose to 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius).

