Former Johnson HS baseball standout projected as first-round pick in 2025 MLB Draft

SAN ANTONIO – Former Johnson High School baseball star Kayson Cunningham is just days away from a dream come true — hearing his name called in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.

The draft kicks off Sunday, July 13, and Kayson is ready for the moment.

“I’m a little anxious right now, but I’m super excited for what’s to come,” Kayson told KSAT 12 Sports.

He’s expected to be the first player from the San Antonio area selected, likely going early in the first round.

Most mock drafts project Kayson to be picked between No. 10 and No. 20 overall.

“I’m just taking it day by day,” Kayson said. “I still have no idea what it’s going to look like, but it’s almost here. It’s crazy to think about — I’ve been waiting for this day for two years.”

Since last fall, Kayson has spoken with all 30 MLB teams and met with about half of them in person at the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field in Phoenix in late June.

Baseball runs in the family. Kayson’s father, Marco Cunningham, was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 27th round of the 2000 MLB draft.

“He’s been great. He’s really the one that got me into the game,” Kayson said. “He taught me to play the right way, and I really take after him.”

At 19, Kayson is a rising star with impressive stats. He hit .460 as a freshman at Johnson, .400 as a sophomore, .450 as a junior, and an incredible .509 in his senior year. His career batting average stands at .445.

When asked what an MLB team can expect from him, Kayson said, “To me, they’re getting the best player in the draft, in my opinion. Just a flat-out competitor, a kid who loves to play the game and loves to have fun.”

Kayson is the No. 1 baseball recruit in Texas for the class of 2025 and a committed Texas Longhorn.

