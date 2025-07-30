UTSA coach Jeff Traylor says team underachieved last season in ‘honest’ reflection

SAN ANTONIO – If you have ever listened to UTSA football coach Jeff Traylor, you know he can tell a story.

He’s honest, insightful and is never short on words.

And last week he turned that honest reflection on his own coaching record in high school and now with UTSA.

Traylor spoke at the Texas High School Coaches Association convention last Monday. He got real honest, real fast when he was asked about last season, the challenges for 2025 and what experiences from his past can help now.

