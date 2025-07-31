Texas A&M football prepares for second year under head coach Mike Elko

SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M football had a solid season in 2024, even winning seven straight games at one point.

But when you play in the SEC, the bar is set higher. Unfortunately for the Maroon and White, they failed to exceed those expectations towards the end of the season, losing three straight games to Auburn in overtime, to their rivals from Austin, then to USC in the Las Vegas Bowl.

It was quite the journey for first year A&M head football coach Mike Elko.

He told those in attendance of the Texas High School Coaches Association Convention last week that he expects a smoother transition into year two in College Station. He also reinforced the confidence they have in quarterback Marcel Reed.

