Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beats Orlando City 3-1 in Leagues Cup semis
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, third from left, scores a goal as Orlando City defender Robin Jansson, second from right, defends during the second half of a Leagues Cup semifinal soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Lionel Messi scored twice in his return and Inter Miami beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night to advance to the Leagues Cup Final.
Inter Miami will be on the road to face the LA Galaxy-Seattle winner in the final Sunday.
Messi was back for the second time in two weeks after a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Marco Pašalić opened the scoring for Orlando just before halftime, with the play surviving a VAR review for a possible handball.